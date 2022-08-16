Microsoft includes gender transition in employee health insurance

The company also announced that it will cover fertility treatment (Getty Image)

Microsoft Brazil expanded the health plan offered to employees

The company will also cover treatment for people with ASD.

The aim is to increase inclusion in the corporation

To improve the inclusion policy, Microsoft Brazil expanded the health plan offered to employees. From now on, transgender employees will be supported when carrying out consultations and treatments during the gender transition.

The company also announced that it will cover fertility treatment for people with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and cancer, in addition to funding bariatric surgery.

“The quality of life for employees is at the heart of our business strategy,” says Danni Mnitentag, vice president of partners and Microsoft and the company’s new D&I (Diversity and Inclusion) leader.

The measure follows the trend adopted by large technology companies. This year, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced a benefit for transgender employees in Latin America. With the measure, employees have access to broader corporate health plan coverage, which includes gender transition. There are still mental health resources already offered by the company.

In 2021, Microsoft developed projects to empower women in technology, launched the third edition of Black Women in Tech, aimed at black women, in addition to leading other initiatives for accessibility and LGBT+ professionals. “We have a huge shortage of professionals in the technology market and the opportunity to bring these people, train and generate jobs”, explained Danni to Forbes.

The spokesperson stressed that it is important to invest in positive vacancies, in addition to having leaders focused on inclusion and to hire more diverse profiles for the team of employees. “Our goal is to have a plural company, with a diversity of profiles and ideas.”