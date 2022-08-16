Microsoft includes gender transition in health insurance

THE Microsoft Brazil expanded its health plan and now offers treatment for gender transition for transgender company employees. Fertility treatment for people with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and cancer will also be covered, as well as bariatric surgery. “The quality of life of employees is at the heart of our business strategy”, says Danni Mnitentagvice president of partners and channels at Microsoft and new D&I (Diversity and Inclusion) leader from the company.

Danni has more than 25 years of experience in telecommunications and IT and has been with Microsoft since 2014. In his career, he was almost always surrounded by white men, like him. “I want to be an ally and use my space in society to fight for more inclusion in the sector.”

He recognizes that diversity is a business imperative for organizations today. Studies show that companies with staff and, especially, leaders with different profiles, have better financial results. “People with disabilities, for example, show us what we can improve in our products.”

Other companies such as Vale and Grupo Boticário, have also been working on diversity in actions to support and welcome trans people. In June of this year, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced a benefit for trans employees, in addition to their dependents, in Latin America. They have access to broader corporate medical plan coverage, which includes gender transition, in addition to the mental health resources already offered by the company.

D&I at Microsoft

Diversity work starts internally at Microsoft. There are four groups in the company – Accessibility, GLEAM (Global LGBTQIA+ Employees & Allies at Microsoft), WAM (Women at Microsoft) and BAM (Blacks at Microsoft) – that organize themselves to debate and promote lectures and actions inside and outside the company. “We ended the 2021 fiscal year with 99% of employees trained in Brazil to know how to behave and open their minds to avoid any bias.”

The second step is to look outside. Last year, the company developed projects to train women in technology, launched the third edition of Black Women in Tech, aimed at black women, and other initiatives for accessibility and LGBT professionals. “We have a huge shortage of professionals in the technology market and the opportunity to bring these people, train and generate employment.”

He emphasizes the importance of affirmative vacancies and of having leaders focused on inclusion and with the intention of hiring more diverse profiles. “Our goal is to have a plural company, with a diversity of profiles and ideas.”

