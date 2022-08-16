Mion invades JN, assumes love for William Bonner and he reciprocates

Marcos Mion left a message for William Bonner in Jornal Nacional

On the night of this Monday, August 15, Globo will air the traditional musical show by Criança Esperança, the famous fundraising campaign promoted by the station. The subject, of course, became prominent in the National Journal with the right to a live link directly from the mesão. In fact, the interaction of William Bonner with Marcos Mion stole all the attention.

It all started with Renata Vasconcellos getting up from the bench to talk directly with Tadeu Schmidt and Maria Beltrão. “Good night William Bonner, good night my friend Renata. We are straight from the stage of hope”, began the presenter of É de Casa without hiding her excitement to enter directly from Jornal Nacional.

Soon after, Tadeu Schmidt showed the other celebrities who were on stage: Marcos Mion, Taís Araujo and Paulo Vieira. They then gave some names of who would perform in the Criança Esperança musical show. Moments later, the presenter of Caldeirão asked for the floor and ended up extolling the live link on the news.

“As this will probably be the only time I’m going live that I’m going to be on Jornal Nacional, I wanted to say something to William Bonner: Good night”, Marcos Mion shot. Maria Beltrão then interrupted her colleague saying that she thought it was weak and said that he only deserved an 8.5. The next moment, they spoke more seriously.

Marcos Mion explained the importance of the campaign and how it will impact the lives of thousands of children. Moments later, Tadeu Schmidt confirmed that William Bonner wanted to speak directly with Globo’s new hire. “No, I’m going to die from the heart,” said Romeo’s father, not hiding that he was happy with the opportunity.

“Don’t die from the heart, no Mion. I just wanted to say to you, not just me, but the entire Jornal Nacional team, we all celebrate your coming to Globo because I have been at Globo for more than 30 years and I don’t remember seeing anyone celebrate so much coming to work at Globo as much as you,” William Bonner snapped, making everyone laugh.

“So, our good night is for you, Taís, Maria, Tadeu, for Paulo Vieira and you are shining in JN with Justice and helping Brazil to put even more gas in Criança Esperança”, concluded the journalist. “Thank you Bonner I love you”, shot Marcos Mion. The journalist replied saying that it was reciprocal and ended up finishing the live link.