Mion invades JN, steals Bonner’s place and is surprised

Marcos Mion took advantage of his quick appearance on Jornal Nacional to say good night this Monday (15th) to the spectators. The presenter of Caldeirão was at the Criança Esperança studio and made a joke right when he went live on the journalistic program. “As this is the only time I’m going to get into Jornal Nacional: Good night”, he joked.

Besides him, Maria Beltrão, Tadeu Schmidt, Paulo Vieira and Tais Araújo also accompanied him at the entrance. The owner of É de Casa even made fun of her colleague’s excitement. “I thought it was weak. 8.5,” she said.

Bonner was also surprised by the animation and made a point of thanking him. “I want to say that the whole Jornal Nacional team and I were very happy with your coming to Globo because I’ve never seen anyone celebrate coming to the station with you so much,” said the journalist, regarding the presenter’s debut in September of the year. past. The ex-MTV would stay for a short time at Caldeirão, but won the post definitively in 2022.

Public impact

The public loved the spontaneity of the presenter in his quick appearance on Jornal Nacional and made a point of commenting on social networks. “Mion once again beating the game. He’s special because he allows himself to break all the protocols and be an extremely simple guy. Aula de Tv Aberta!”, said commentator Ana Thais Mattos on Twitter.

“I lost everything when I saw this! I lived to see Mion interacting with Bonner in Jornal Nacional Brasil”, celebrated the user identified as Bia. “I just loved seeing him doing what we most wanted to do: be light, good and without any fear of making fun, laughing, joking. I’m very inspired by this guy”, celebrated a profile called Mailson.

Check out the moment of Mion’s appearance in the newspaper: