More advertising on the iPhone? Apple thinks about copying Google’s steps | Cell

Following Google’s example with the Android system, Apple would be interested in also including advertisements in almost all native iPhone applications. The information is in the latest column by Mark Gurman, analyst at Bloomberg known for holes ahead of time. The material was published this Sunday (14). According to the text, some tests have already been carried out internally, but the measure has not yet been scheduled to take effect.

The Maps app, for example, would show a paid advertisement in the first position of searches for “pizzeria”, “pharmacy” or any type of store nearby. The same practice could be applied to Books and Podcasts apps, with recommendations from publishers and producers who paid to be at the top.

2 of 2 iPhone 13 Pro Max and other Apple phones may have more ads in their native apps — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 13 Pro Max and other Apple phones may have more ads in their native apps — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

It is worth mentioning that this type of contextualized ad already exists in the Apple News apps – which does not work in Brazil – and Bolsa (Stocks) on iOS. The practice has been established on the App Store since 2016. Developers can pay for their apps to appear in the top positions of the search when the user searches for specific topics, such as “racing game” or “photo editing app”, for example.

Gurman’s text also indicates that Apple may expand advertising on the App Store, also including ads in the “Today” tab. That way, an app would appear sponsored in that big image at the top, with the word “Ad” highlighted just below the software name.

Likewise, an app’s page may contain a blue mark with a “You might also like it” notice to highlight similar apps that paid to be there. Both rumors are reinforced by the websites 9to5Mac, Apple Insider and MacRumorswho recently addressed the issue.

To top it off, Gurman also believes that Apple would be attracted to the possibility of creating a subscription profile with ads on Apple TV+, which would have a lower price than the standard account. Streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+ plan to implement this alternative by the end of the year.