Mourning! World ski champion dies trying to climb mountain

Playback / Instagram Adele Milloz died trying to climb Mont Blanc

Former world ski champion died at the age of 26, Adele Milloz.

She was training in the Cordillera de Mont Blanc,

in France. In addition to the athlete, another 30-year-old woman also died in the fatal accident last Friday (12). The bodies of Adèle and the guide were found by climbers.

The French skier was training to become a guide at the scene when she had the accident. This year, mountaineering in the region has become very dangerous, due to the heat wave that ravages the European continent.

According to local police, the reason for the deaths is still being investigated, however, the hypothesis that the accident was caused by rock breakage was discarded.

According to the Times, the incident happened when the two women fell while trying to reach the summit of Aiguille.

Adele Milloz

started his skiing career at the age of six. As a professional, he won world, European and national titles, but stopped in 2019. After retirement, he had been dedicating himself to training to become a guide.

