Murilo Huff commits a gaffe in the program and takes a call from Eliana

Murilo Huff was present on the program Eliana last Sunday (14/8) and delivered a secret made by the production of the program. The singer praised a participant of the Renovada Beauty, when he revealed, ahead of time, that the woman’s mother was backstage.

“I saw your mother back there, she was there all the time…”, he commented, when he was interrupted by the presenter: “What is it like?”, asked Eliana. Realizing the gaffe, the artist put his hands on his face, visibly embarrassed by the moment. He even apologized for the gaffe. He checks out the video, which was posted on Twitter and received the singer’s comment: “Look at my face, came kakakaka”.

it had to be the murilo to spoil surprises pic.twitter.com/MfdZMKaboy — aria ☺︎︎ (@diorshuff) August 14, 2022

Recently, the singer took to Twitter to make a request to his fans. “I know you don’t mean any harm, but I would like to ask the fan clubs to stop posting videos of me from Marília’s wake. It was the worst day of my life, and every time I see it, I remember it and it’s not nice.” twitter.

The countryman also said that admirers can post content with a happier content in honor of the artist. “Feel free to post videos of our good times.”