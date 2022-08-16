Murilo Huff commits an extraordinary gaffe and is reprimanded by Eliana

Murilo Huff talked too much, put his feet in his hands and got a scolding like Eliana this Sunday afternoon (14). The countryman ended up giving a spoiler about the program, spoiling the surprise for a guest. The presenter, at that moment, had to interfere and scolded the singer.

It all started, when Murillo Ruff was praising the change in the look of the contestant of the Renovated Beauty panel, in which a person is chosen to win a makeover in the look and receive a surprise on stage.

It turns out that the program’s production had prepared a surprise for the guest and the singer ended up spoiling the participant’s emotion. “I saw your mother back there, she stayed there all the time…”, said Murilo Huff, who was immediately interrupted by Eliana. “How is it?”, asked the presenter. Visibly embarrassed, the sertanejo put his hands on his face and apologized for the mistake.

Also this Sunday, Murilo Huff, 26, had to give up spending Father’s Day with his 2-year-old son, Léo, as a result of his relationship with Marília Mendonça. In an interview with Quem, the country singer said that he misses the boy.

“My Father’s Day will be working, because I’ll be doing a show, missing Leo and my father, but very grateful for being healthy and working, being able to bring joy to the guys. When I arrive in Goiânia, I’m going to miss you”, revealed Murilo Huff, who also answered what he hopes to receive as a gift.

“Who doesn’t like to receive a gift? But also, I don’t care much, I’m not attached to it. The greatest gift I could get in life, I already have, which is a wonderful son. In addition to health, a wonderful family, a wonderful father. These are the things that really matter”, said Murilo Huff.