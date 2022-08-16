“My c* is full of skills”

Anitta had an anus exam this Monday (15/8) and had fun with the procedure. The singer performed a biofeedback, method that the person to develop control over the pelvic floor. The powerful did to assess and learn to better control the contractions and relaxation of the anus.

“I’m doing a very funny thing. Sensational! I became a c* painter. I’m playing video games with oc*. I will show you. The technical name is biofeedback. To be less technical, less taboo, we call it a video game with c*. It’s a thing that she put in my anus, there in my controversy”, he said on Instagram.

In the procedure, Anitta needed to reproduce the drawings that appeared on a screen through contractions and relaxations of the anal region. Whenever she contracts, the line goes up; and when she relaxes, she goes down.

“I became a Picasso of the c*, making high drawings. I’ll try to write my name. I’m doing drawings with anal contraction! My c* is very full of skills”, Anitta had fun.

The powerful explained that she did the biofeedback because of endometriosis and that the procedure is suitable for several cases. The list includes problems with peeing and pooping, pain in the pelvis and pelvis, difficulties in ejaculating and not feeling orgasms, among others.