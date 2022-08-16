‘My hair is white, right? I’ve aged a lot’: Marcola reported concerns about appearance in conversation with his wife about escape plans | Fantastic

On November 3, 2021, inmate 304 waits impatiently. He is waiting for someone who will appear on the other side of the glass, in the parlor of the Federal Penitentiary in Brasília. It’s an environment he knows well. After all, he’s lived longer in jail than outside..

He is Marco Williams Herbas Camacho – Marcola. Over the phone, he talks to his wife Cynthia and one of the couple’s 13-year-old children. In addition to talking about escape plans, Marcola reports concern about appearance:

Marcola: My hair is white.

Marcola: No, speak the truth. Here, huh?

Cynthia: Just a little bit.

Marcola: Have I aged enough? Nobody tells me the truth, you know?

Cynthia: No, I’m telling the truth. It’s not very white, no.

Marcola: But what about my face, how is it? Tell the truth. I don’t want to be deceived, understand?

See the full report:

Audios and videos reveal how Brazil's most dangerous criminals intended to escape prisons

Audios and videos reveal how Brazil’s most dangerous criminals intended to escape prisons

