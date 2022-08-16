NASA returns to the Moon on August 29. What you need to know about the Artemis quest

After 50 years, NASA returns to the Moon in the Artemis 1 mission. The takeoff is scheduled for August 29 and should last six weeks. This must be just the first in a series of trips to Earth’s main satellite, according to US space agency information.

The mission starts with a test flight without a crew, but wants to evolve into more complex tasks in the coming years, ranging from technology to important milestones in the history of man in space – as it was in the 1960s, with the Apollo mission.

Artemis must land the first woman and the first black person on the Moon. This, NASA said, will pave the way for a “long-term lunar presence” and serve as a “springboard for sending astronauts to Mars.”

Find out more about the mission below:



What to expect from the Artemis mission

Objective: Go to the Moon (and beyond): the Artemis program wants to build a space station on the Moon and a housing for astronauts in space. This is all part of an effort by NASA to prioritize human space travel.

But, thinking even more in the long term, the objective of the American space agency is to reach Mars. The plan integrates the program “Moon to Mars” (from the Moon to Mars, in the literal translation), which wants to send astronauts to the planet by 2040.

“What we are on the lunar surface is to explore science, not just to leave flags and footprints, as many refer to the Apollo mission,” NASA Deputy Chief Cathy Koerner said in a statement. briefing the press. “We also want to test the systems that we will eventually need to reduce the risks of a human mission to Mars.”

Technology: the Artemis 1 mission begins with the launch of the rocket Space Launch System – a structure the size of an unbelievable 32 floors. Inside it is the space capsule Orionwhich will fly over nearly a thousand kilometers of the lunar surface and deploy small spacecraft for research on and off the Moon – a kind of lunar space station.

The first flight will be unmanned, but astronauts are expected to board Orion in the coming years. The capsule was built to transport humans farther than any spacecraft that has flown before.

The first flight, at the end of August, will have three mannequins on board, built with materials that simulate bones, soft tissues and organs of adult humans. They will have sensors to detect space radiation, as it is hypothesized that prolonged exposure can harm astronauts’ health.

In addition, the mission will deploy ten spacecraft CubeSats, the size of a shoebox, to map the lunar surface, study ice pockets and test a space radiation shield. These craft must also travel to more distant points, such as a near-Earth asteroid.

Timeline: the launch forecast is August 29, with a return forecast for October. It will be like this: the rocket takes off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida; goes to the moon and flies over the satellite. If all goes as planned, the Orion capsule will land off the coast of San Diego and the Artemis 2 mission will move forward.

The first manned mission is scheduled for 2024, when astronauts will make a lunar flyby. In 2025 or 2026 – depending on the progress – comes Artemis 3, which will make the first lunar landing since 1972. This flight will be the first woman to land on the Moon.

If the first few missions succeed, subsequent trips will have astronauts on extended walks across the surface of the Moon — likely for weeks.

In 2027, astronauts aboard Artemis 4 will deliver the I-HAB module – a housing for crews that will explore the Moon from Earth. gateway moon stationstill under construction.

Investment: andIn progress since 2017, the Artemis program has already cost US$40 billion.

In addition to NASA, who is helping: the Artemis mission does not belong only to the US agency. The European Space Agency, EU (European Union), provided the Orion capsule service module on Artemis 1 and collaborates to build Gateway’s I-HAB.

Japan is developing a cargo supply spacecraft for the lunar station and is considering creating a pressurized rover – a place for astronauts to take off their bulky spacesuits.

Canada is also designing a robotic arm for the Gateway station. In addition, 21 other countries have signed the Artemis Accords – an attempt by Washington to establish rules for future international exploration of the Moon. Brazil is also a part: it signed in June 2021.

Meaning: many things have changed since the Apollo mission, but the legacy of the first space program to put man on the moon persists. The choice of the name of the new mission is proof of this. In Greek mythology, Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo.

“For all of us who have gazed at the moon dreaming of the day when humanity would return to the lunar surface, we are coming back,” said NASA chief Bill Nelson. “This journey, our journey, begins with Artemis 1.”