“Neither Carille nor Bustos had that moral”; Lisca forgets Goulart and wins ‘order’ of dreams at Peixe

Lisca faced the former team on the Santos side and, despite the excitement, ended up without a positive score in favor. Now, with the week free to work, the coach will have to rack his brains and see where the reinforcements can fit in. Nathan Santos, Luan, Yeferson Soteldo and Gabriel Carabajal were the names announced by the Club’s board in this transfer window.

The commander seems excited about how the current season is going. In a press conference, he evaluated the news, explained Nathan’s absence and praised Carabajal. The midfielder with the characteristics of the gringo is a request from past coaches, counting on Fábio Carille and Fabián Bustos. With the current command, the order was delivered by Andrés Rueda.

“Carabajal fits well into our game models. He’s used to shooting from medium distances, through balls, construction. There are two players (Soteldo and Carabajal) who will add a lot. We’ll see how they get there”, replied Lisca about the foreigners that Peixe took the opportunity to attack in the ball market, closing the package in a surprising way.

The coach also took the opportunity to talk about why he left NT on the bench: “Today Luan played 15, 20 minutes. Nathan almost put in, but Madson grew. We almost scored with a header from him inside. Marcos was already ready to score. They were very focused inside the area. that the players give us these alternatives to pierce the blocks that we are going to take”, he added.

After the 1-0 setback against América-MG, at Arena Independência, Santos turns the key to the 23rd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. Next Sunday night (21), at 18:00 (Brasilia time) it’s time to face São Paulo, in Vila Belmiro. Tricolor comes from 3 to 0 over RB Bragantino, in Morumbi, and shares the spotlight with the Copa Sudamericana.