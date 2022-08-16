Neto comes out in defense of Corinthians fans and says that Vtor Pereira was wrong in his account statement

Vítor Pereira’s statement at the press conference after the defeat to Palmeiras continues to be reflected in the media. This Monday, it was the turn of Neto, a former Corinthians player, to give his opinion on the case. For the presenter, the technician’s speech was a mistake.

“How long have these people been humiliated? People don’t have the money to buy anything, and a lot of people spend a lot of money. You, Vítor Pereira, are wrong when you talk about money for the People’s Team”, Neto began on the program. The Ball Ownersgives TV Bandeirantes.

“The people who go to the stadium, 40% have a lot of money, but those who went to the stadium had no money. When you talk about money in a country that is much poorer than yours, with R$10 here, I don’t I can’t go to the bakery. When you say that to the People’s Team, you couldn’t have said that”, he said.

The day after saying that he is not afraid of being fired from Corinthians and using his bank account as an argument, Vítor Pereira gave an interview to the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, and recanted, saying that he was nervous about the defeat and did not express himself in the right way. . The statement also yielded official notes from the club’s organized supporters.

Neto concluded his thought saying he liked Vítor and highlighted the apology given by the Portuguese coach. Despite this, he came out in defense of the Corinthians fan, pointing out that VP made a mistake and hurt Fiel.

“Vítor Pereira did several things that you don’t know to help the Brazilian people, I won’t say what it is, but I won’t defend because he’s wrong. You’re at Corinthians, it’s different, it’s the People’s Team. . And you know that, so much so that you gave an interview apologizing, and for me, it’s all right with whoever apologizes”, he declared.

“I didn’t need to give that answer to the fan. Often what we have on the account doesn’t represent who we are. I’m sure you’re much better as a person than what’s on the account, because I always talk to you. He’s a good guy, determined, cool, but he screwed up,” Neto concluded.

