Neto sees injustice with Neymar after controversy with Mbappé at PSG

Credit: Reproduction

Critic of some attitudes of Neymar, Neto changed the tone to defend the compatriot. After Mbappé took the priority, in the duel between PSG x Montpellier, of being the official penalty taker, the Corinthians idol spared no criticism of shirt 7, who was described as arrogant on the field. Therefore, he believes that the media has been “reliefing” for the French.

In Neto’s view, Neymar would be detonated if he had the same attitude as Mbappé. Thus, he mentioned the injustice that the national star is targeted at when he makes mistakes, an attitude that the presenter himself usually has in his work in the sports media.

“Look what is happening at Paris Saint-Germain. I thought: ‘Look at Mbappé, what a thing, I wanted to stay in France…’. Gee, he put a thing that has to take a penalty. Let him go to the oak house, to his mother’s house, let him blow himself up. If it was Neymar who was doing this, I would be killing Neymar. Neymar scored two goals, and the guy (Mbappé) stopped in a counterattack. If it were Neymar, we would be killing him. For Mbappé, it’s just news and journalistic. So we are very unfair and I say that for myself.”said on Rádio Bandeirantes.

You can be a tough guy, but you’ll never get crazy like Mbappé who had the courage to ask Neymar to let him take the penalty lolpic.twitter.com/KVWnjSX2TY — desimpedidos (@desimpedidos) August 15, 2022

Continuing with his speech, Neto defended Gabigol’s brash style, believing that there is a difference with Mbappé’s behavior. In this scenario, the former player cited the performance of Yuri Alberto, who has not yet scored for Corinthians.

“They keep picking on Gabigol’s foot because he’s chubby. I prefer Gabigol marrento than Yuri Alberto with 0 goals, 0 assists, one shot on goal and eight games without scoring.“, he stated.