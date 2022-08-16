New cold front, rain and snow are coming around. Know when

Snow, rain and a new cold front. These are some of the weather conditions expected to occur in Brazil during this week. That’s what the weather in a bulletin released this Monday (16). It should snow, for example, in the Gaúcha and Catarinense mountains on Thursday (18).

The day before — on Wednesday (17) — is the moment when the rainy season tends to gain strength in the Center-South. The newest cold front, in turn, appears this beginning of week.

Week starts with cold front

This beginning of the week, the passage of a new cold front and another humidity corridor that comes from the Amazon change the weather in Rio Grande do Sul. The course of this Monday (15) will be cloudy and rain, which happens at any time in Porto Alegre. In Santa Catarina and southwest Paraná, rain starts in the afternoon. It is quite windy throughout the interior of the southern region, with gusts of 80 kilometers per hour. And pay attention to the high accumulated in the gaucho territory.

Instabilities also persist on the east coast of the Northeast, with the highest rainfall accumulated in the east of Alagoas and Sergipe, in addition to the southeast of Pernambuco. Rain in these regions can come with moderate to heavy intensity accompanied by lightning and gusts of wind.

Although temperatures remain low in the morning, it warms up again in places like São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Campo Grande (MS) and Cuiabá (MT). The relative humidity of the air is below 30% in much of the Southeast and Midwest from the country. It doesn’t rain in Tocantins, in central-south Rondônia or in most of Pará.

In Amazonas, Roraima and Amapá, the rain starts in the afternoon and because of the heat, and can even come with strong intensity and accompanied by thunderstorms. With the possibility of punctually high accumulations in Amazonas and northern Pará.

rains on tuesday

The rain increases in the Center-South of Brazil on Tuesday (16). Furthermore, It rains again in Mato Grosso do Sul, in the west and south of São Paulo, throughout Paraná and in Santa Catarina. The rain advances to areas of the west and south of Mato Grosso, but still in an isolated way.

Much of the center and interior of Brazil will still have firm and dry weather. The rain persists on the east coast of the Northeast, still heavily on the coast of Alagoas and Sergipe. In the North region, the forecast is for stuffy air and heavy rain in Amazonas, Roraima and Amapá.

More rain and risk of snow

The week will be marked by major changes in weather, especially in South Center. The rain gains strength from Wednesday (17), in Mato Grosso do Sul, in Paraná, in Santa Catarina. However, it will advance from Thursday (18) to areas such as: São Paulo, southern Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.

Temperatures also decrease in much of the Southeast, South and Midwest. On Thursday (18), a mass of polar air begins to advance across the south of the country, from the northwest to the south of São Paulo and south of Mato Grosso do Sul, and temperatures plummet.

Risk of snow in the Gaúcha and Catarinense mountains and even in the south of Paraná. The possibility of snow in southern Brazil is for the late afternoon and overnight on Thursday (18) — with it advancing into the early hours of Friday (19).