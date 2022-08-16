New deadline for registration of professionals starts today

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

This Monday (15th), the new deadline for self-employed truck drivers to register to receive the Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Carriers – Pix Caminhoneiro. In this way, professionals without cargo transport operations registered between January 1 and July 27, 2022 can apply.

Thus, the Self-Declaration of the TAC Registration Term (Autonomous Cargo Carriers) can be made on the Emprega Brasil Portal or the Digital Work Card, from today until August 29th. Therefore, it is not necessary to register monthly to receive the benefit.

This August, the value of the transfer is R$ 2 thousand, referring to the month of July and this month. For new subscribers, payment is scheduled for September 6th.

less than expectation

This month’s transfers began on the 9th. However, many self-employed truck drivers registered with the National Agency for Highway Cargo Transport (ANTT) do not receive the benefit, as had been announced by the Federal Government. Thus, of the approximately 870 thousand registered professionals, only 12% of the total registered were able to receive the two installments of R$ 1 thousand, which corresponds to 190 thousand truck drivers.

Therefore, the amount can be withdrawn for 90 days. After this period, the amount will return to the Union accounts if it is not used by the worker.

Payment Calendar – Pix Trucker

In summary, truck drivers who make the self-declaration after August 29 will only receive the next installments, without retroactive payments.

Deadline for self-declaration Payday July, 22 August 9 (1st and 2nd installments) August 15th to 29th September 6 (1st and 2nd installments) September 11th September 24 (3rd installment) october 9 October 22 (4th installment) November 13 November 26 (5th installment) december 4th December 17 (6th installment)

