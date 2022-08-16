New digital bank arrives promising income EVERY DAY

In general, each “space” of the N26 will provide a specific performance to the values ​​that will be stored within it.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Who worked in 2021 will receive PIS when?

N26, a German digital bank, announced that users’ money within the “spaces”, created for people to separate amounts within the account, will offer a daily income of 100% of the CDI. To get the income in the N26 account, the minimum amount is BRL 0.01. Also, there is no maximum amount.

In general, each “space” will provide a specific yield to the values ​​that will be stored within it. When withdrawing amounts to the main digital bank account, no taxation will be charged.

Spaces are a type of sub-accounts, which can be created for different functions, such as day-to-day expenses, fixed accounts or travel. The customer will have the freedom to create as many compartments as he wants, and money can be moved between them.

Profitability of the German digital bank N26

In the case of the German digital bank N26, the person will receive, every day, the return on their investment, according to the DI rate and the amount they have saved. The income in “spaces” is automatic, and there is no IOF charge.

According to the CEO of N26 in Brazil, Eduardo Prota, “For example, with a DI rate of 13.15%, if you put BRL 500 in your space, the net income would be BRL 0.19 per day or BRL 4.18 per month”.

Nubank will pay BRL 50,000 to the lucky person who answers questions

So far, more than 6,500 “spaces” have been created by insiders – those who are the first users and testers of N26 accounts – for two purposes: daily/recurring expenses and future plans.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com