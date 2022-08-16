Nizo Neto reports psychotic outbreak that took his son’s life: “Nobody understood”

Six years after the tragic loss, Nizo Neto reports drama after son starts attending center founded by Leona Cavalli

The actor Nizo Neto moved fans by telling new details of the death of Rian Brito, his son.

He was found dead in 2016 after a psychotic break caused by ayahuasca tea. At the time, the case generated great repercussion because the boy started using the substance in a spiritual center founded by the actress. Leona Cavalli.

Even six years later, the son of Chico Anysio remains shaken by the early loss.

“My son took ayahuasca, a few shots, and had a psychotic break. He was looking for a spiritual way to deal with a love loss he had and started taking it. By the third or fourth dose, he freaked out. He didn’t want to eat anymore. He said that if he were to eat, he would be betraying God.”he told the Bac-Cast podcast on YouTube.

According to the actor, at the time the family could not understand what was happening. “No one understood, and we really saw that there was something very strange happening. He started to lose weight. A 1.80 m guy weighing 50 kg. Totally anorexic and with gray skin. [os especialistas]: ‘if he took Ayahuasca, this crisis he’s having… this is classic, it’s a very serious thing, kind of a path of no return'”reported.

Nizo Neto said that the effects are very different and vary from person to person. “I hear reports of people who took and cured depression, quit drugs and alcoholism. There are people who say: ‘I took it and I felt really bad, I’ll never take it again’. There are people who say: ‘I took it and nothing happened'”, explained.

He made a warning. “The big problem with this is that there’s no way to detect if the person has any psychiatric predisposition. My son was absolutely normal, he didn’t show anything. It is not an isolated case because I have received several reports from parents saying that the same thing happened to their children, who developed schizophrenia, committed suicide”lamented.

BATTLE

In season, Nizo Neto started a crusade to warn people about the risks of the ritual, which ended up generating criticism and persecution.

“I know that tea is used in religious rituals, but I had to make this warning. There are people who take it all their lives and nothing happens. The fourth dose for my son was devastating. I received a lot of solidarity, but also a lot of offense for that”.