No hit by Michael, Corinthians should not hire a replacement for Willian | Corinthians

Corinthians was unable to advance in the negotiation to hire striker Michael, ex-Goiás and Flamengo, who currently plays for Al-Hilal, in Saudi Arabia, and should be left without a replacement for Willian.

In addition to Michael, the alvinegra board and sought other options in the market, but so far has not been successful.

The transfer window for Brazilian clubs closes at 7pm this Monday – this applies to the entry and not the exit of athletes from the country.

In addition to the short deadline, Corinthians faced difficulties in finding economically viable athletes who had not played seven matches in the Brasileirão – in the Copa do Brasil, registration is already closed.

From the start, hiring Michael was treated as difficult. Al-Hilal paid around R$45 million at the beginning of the year to sign the striker and has no interest in lending him.

Coach Vítor Pereira would like to have a fast winger to help with defensive recovery. Before Willian, the Portuguese had already lost Gustavo Mantuan, involved in the negotiation with Zenit, from Russia, for the hiring of Yuri Alberto.

Currently, coach Vítor Pereira’s main options for the sector are Adson, Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes, in addition to young Giovane, who can play centrally or at the wing. Recently, the Portuguese also selected the most advanced left-back Lucas Piton.

An alternative could be midfielder Mateus Vital, who returned on loan from Panathinaikos, from Greece. However, initially he is not in the plans of coach Vítor Pereira. The coach even got him on the right side during training.

