Nubank (NU) loss reaches US$ 29.9 million in 2Q22 – Money Times

O Nubank (NAKED;NUBR33) reported a consolidated net loss of US$ 29.9 million in the second quarter of the year, worsening the losses compared to the same period in 2021, when it had a loss of US$ 15.2 million, according to data released on Monday. (15) to the market.

On an adjusted basis, the company made a profit of $17 million.

The result came worse than expected in relation to the numbers expected by the market consensus, which projected a loss of US$ 10 million, according to the Bloomberg.

Revenues totaled $1.15 billion, with interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments reaching $853 million, up 361% year-on-year, primarily due to growth in net interest income from the loan portfolio to consumers, comprising personal credit and credit cards, in addition to the increase in interest rates in Brazil and the growth of financial assets with the expansion of Nubank’s service franchise in Brazil.

Fee and commission income more than doubled in one year to $304.5 million. The result reflects the increase in revenues from interchange fees, impacted by the increase in the volume of purchases with credit and debit cards resulting from the growth in Nu’s customer base and in its activity fees.

Purchase volume reached $20 billion, with average monthly revenue per active customer rising from $4 in Q2 2021 to $7.80 in 2022.

The average monthly cost of service per active customer was stable at $0.80.

At the end of the second quarter, Nubank’s base totaled 65.3 million customers. The number of active customers grew both quarterly and on an annual basis, totaling 52.3 million.

The second quarter activity rate was 80%, up from 72% between April and June 2021 and 78% in the first quarter of 2022.

