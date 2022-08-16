Nubank (NUBR33) shares jump more than 10%, but analysts are divided on balance sheet quality

The balance sheet of fintech Nubank (NYSE:NU;B3:NUBR33) was anxiously awaited by investors, even more so at a time when the combination of high interest rates and high inflation have put pressure on household incomes in Brazil and dictated a more skeptical stance market with high growth companies.

The company released its balance the day before, with a net loss of US$ 29.9 million in the second quarter of the year, an increase of 96.7% in relation to the negative balance recorded a year earlier (of US$ 15.2 million).

The adjusted net result, however, was a profit of US$ 17 million. The average forecast of analysts consulted by Refinitiv was US$ 23.3 million. The figure represents an increase of 3.03% in relation to the R$ 16.5 million obtained in the same period last year. The number is adjusted for share-based compensation expenses and tax effects.

Nubank ended June with 65.3 million users, including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, an increase of 57% in 12 months. Total revenue grew 230% to $1.2 billion. Average revenue per customer was up 105% year-over-year at $7.8, while average cost per customer was stable at $0.80.

The quality of the credit portfolio of the Nubank showed deterioration, with the delinquency rate over 90 days rising from 3.5% to 4.1%. The index from 15 to 90 days remained stable at 3.7%.

At first, the result was well received by investors. After a 10.12% surge the day before, the NU asset soared 13% to $5.29 on the New York Stock Exchange around 11:15 am (Brasilia time). At B3, the NUBR33 BDRs jumped 13.20%, at R$4.46, at the same time.

Bradesco BBI recognizes the strong expansion of Nubank’s revenue, but claims to remain cautious with the sustainability of the

growth rate, especially as loan repricing must weigh on customer revenue.

“For example, the NPL ratio showed a substantial deterioration, reaching the second highest level (behind only the pandemic peak at 6.1% under the previous methodology), also leading to higher provisions and offsetting the positive expansion of revenue ( that is, the gross margin continues to be under pressure)”, evaluates the BBI.

In addition, the bank reported a significant slowdown in loan growth, making the bank’s analysts believe that the macroeconomic environment is likely to continue putting pressure on asset quality and, in turn, its risk appetite.

“Note that we continue to have doubts about the level of asset quality deterioration that is driving management’s risk appetite, as the new methodology ‘improved’ over 90-day NPLs by 60 basis points (from an increase of 120 basis points in delinquency on a quarterly basis before the change to an increase of 60 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, on the same basis of comparison)”, he points out.

In addition, BBI believes that it still needs to understand what the change in the operating management model will mean for the bank. We continue to maintain our view that positive net income may take longer to deliver as provisions are likely to remain at high levels. Thus, it reaffirmed the underperform recommendation (performance below the market average) for the NU asset traded on the New York Stock Exchange, with a target price of US$ 3.30, or a value 29% below the previous day’s closing.

Itaú BBA assesses that the net loss was lower than expected by analysts, at R$145 million, compared to a projection of R$429 million. However, they also highlight relevant signs of deteriorating credit quality and challenges to growth in personal loans. “Provision expenses would have been higher had it not been for the significant coverage consumption”, assess the analysts.

Personal loan portfolio growth has slowed substantially to an 8% increase on a quarterly basis versus recent quarters and analysts are not expected to accelerate in the near term. The use of credit in the volume of credit cards continued to gain share, increasing delinquency pressures.

On the positive side, total net revenue exceeded expectations. Net interest income (NII) increased 22%, well above the 18% growth on a quarterly basis in the total loan portfolio, with rapid growth in customer fees. Service revenues met expectations by growing 12%. Operating expenses remained stable, generating significant operating leverage, they assess.

“Overall good revenues and efficiency, but credit risk is increasing faster than expected in our view. This has implications for customer monetization in the medium term”, evaluates the BBA. Analysts point out that the fintech valuation, with an expected 2023 price-to-earnings ratio of 36 times, still does not account for a slowdown or a smaller addressable market for profitable high-yield credit products. Thus, BBA’s recommendation follows underperform for NU assets traded on the NYSE, with a target price of US$ 4, or 5.9% below the previous close.

Bad debt should not worry?

While BBI and BBA point out concern with default, Morgan Stanley highlighted less concern about this point.

“We have a view against the consensus on default and we think that the 2Q22 results of large cap banks, and now Nubank, support our more constructive view”, they point out.

For Morgan analysts, those who are more pessimistic about default will find it difficult to support the negative view.

“Some will likely say that before the accounting change, the 90-day NPL ratio jumped 120 basis points quarter-on-quarter, up from 70 basis points in 1Q22. But this was mainly explained by the mix effect, with the constant mix NPL (Non performing loan, or bad debt) rising 60 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 4.3% and remaining well below the pre-Covid level of about 5%. Furthermore, the ‘early’ default [por um período menor do que 90 dias]before the accounting change, improved by 10 basis points in the quarterly comparison and this is notably very positive (and consistent with what we saw in large cap banks)”, they point out.

In addition, although the coverage ratio has decreased, the total reserve ratio has increased this quarter. Regarding the perceived slowdown in credit growth in the quarter and quarter, which could reflect management’s caution about asset quality, Morgan points out that currency adjustment is important in this case – on a neutral currency basis, personal loans and cards credit lines are running at a 60% high on an annualized basis, “undoubtedly a positive sign in demand, supply and delinquency dynamics”.

Thus, Morgan reiterates overweight (exposure above the market average) in Nubank’s shares traded on the NYSE, with a target price of US$ 14, or upside potential of 199.2% compared to the previous day’s close.

“We believe Nubank is well positioned to build one of the largest and most valuable banking franchises in Latin America, based on superior technology, better customer satisfaction, valuable brand and strong cohort performance and unit economy. The company has several compelling avenues to increase revenue growth, including a rapidly expanding customer base, new product launches and cross-selling, new geographies, mergers and acquisitions, and potential expansion into new business verticals. Favorable demographic trends provide an opportunity for durable growth.”

Neither on the team of pessimists nor optimists, JPMorgan has a neutral recommendation for the assets, with a target price of US$ 5, or a potential appreciation of 7% compared to the closing of the day before.

The $30 million loss was worse than JP’s $7 million expected, but better than the $55 million market consensus. “Overall, we see strong net interest margin growth driven by net interest margin (NIM) as volumes increased very modestly, up 3% quarterly (from 16% FX on a neutral basis). We believe that this already indicates a slowdown in growth patterns”, assess the analysts.

Levante Ideias de Investimento evaluated the numbers as “interesting”. “We see potential for the recent rally to continue”, the analysts point out, pointing out that, until the day before, in the last 30 days, NU shares rose 21.5% on the NYSE, a performance above both US and Brazilian stock indices.

“The expansion in the customer base was combined with an increase in engagement, whether measured through the activity index or through the revenue per customer indicator. Metrics by client crop are also encouraging and should support a strong performance of both financial intermediation and income in the medium term”, evaluate the analysts of the research house.

However, Levante analysts are still “waiting” for the business to mature. “Soon, as a matter of course,

limited addressable market (TAM), growth is expected to slow. At this moment, we are afraid that the market will demand some sign of expansion in the metrics of margin, return on assets and equity”, they assess.

They point out that the company is still valued at approximately US$ 20 billion, making a multiple of about 4.2 times its book value. “We remain convinced that Nu is an ‘expensive bet’ vis-à-vis the other investment options in high-growth stocks in the international market”, they emphasize.

It is also worth noting that the company announced a restructuring of its organizational structure which, in the view of William Castro Alves, from Avenue Securities, will give more freedom to CEO and founder David Velez, who will maintain focus on the company’s long-term strategy and reputation. Youssef Lahrech, current COO, assumes as CEO and will report directly to David Velez; Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of the Brazil operation becomes Chief Growth Officer, focusing more on the company’s growth strategies in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

