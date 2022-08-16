Nuclear war could starve more than 5 billion, study warns

A full-scale nuclear war between the United States and Russia could trigger a global famine and cause the deaths of more than 5 billion people. The warning came from a study led by Lili Xia, an assistant research professor at Rutgers University, which also described the possible scenario in a regional and smaller nuclear conflict: even then, billions of people could be subject to starvation.

For the study, Xia and his colleagues calculated how much soot, capable of blocking sunlight, could enter the atmosphere after firestorms caused by the detonation of nuclear weapons. They worked with calculations of soot dispersion in different nuclear war scenarios: five minor conflicts between India and Pakistan and a major war between the United States and Russia.

The authors inserted data on each country’s nuclear arsenal into a weather forecasting tool, which allows estimating the agricultural production of each country’s main crops. Then they looked at possible changes in pastures and global fisheries. As a result, they found that the least-conflict scenario, with a local war between India and Pakistan, would generate a 7% drop in world caloric production in just five years of war.







Photo: National Nuclear Security Administration / Canaltech

In the most extreme scenario, with a large-scale nuclear war between the United States and Russia, global caloric production would fall by 90% between three and four years after the war. The authors concluded that these changes would cause catastrophic problems in the global food market – according to them, in the worst-case scenario, more than 75% of the world would starve to death in just two years. “The data tell us one thing: we need to prevent nuclear war from happening,” said Alan Robock, co-author of the study.

He pointed out that researchers already have more than enough information to know that nuclear wars of any size could annihilate food systems across the world, killing billions of people in the process. “Our work makes it clear that it is time for these nine states to [com armas nucleares] listen to science and the rest of the world and sign the treaty,” he added, referring to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, an international agreement for nuclear disarmament.

The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Nature Food.

Source: Nature Food; Via: Rutgers University

