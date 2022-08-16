number of confirmed cases in RS more than doubles in just one week

The State Health Surveillance Center (Cevs) confirmed, this Monday (11), a total of 44 cases of monkeypox in Rio Grande do Sul. The number represents more than double the number recorded just a week ago. Last Monday, August 8, there were 21 confirmed cases of the disease. None of them is related to the municipalities of the North Coast of Rio Grande do Sul.

The most recent Cevs report, published this Monday afternoon, informs that the cases are distributed in 14 municipalities, in addition to a person who lives outside the state. The city with the highest number of confirmed cases of the disease is Porto Alegre, where 15 patients have already had a positive diagnosis.

Then come Caxias do Sul and Viamão, with four confirmations. Canoas, Garibaldi, Igrejinha and Novo Hamburgo have three confirmed cases each. Uruguaiana has two confirmed cases. The cities with one confirmed case each are Campo Bom, Esteio, Monte Belo do Sul, Passo Fundo, Santo Ângelo and São Marcos.

In addition, there are another 170 possible infections under investigation. At least one of them is related to the North Coast. This is a 12-year-old male patient, resident in Capão da Canoa and with a history of travel to Porto Alegre.

The Health Department of the city of Capão da Canoa was notified of the first suspected case of monkeypox last week. According to the folder, the tests were sent to the State laboratory last Friday (11). The deadline for the publication of the result was not disclosed.

State issued alert

Last week, the center published an epidemiological alert about the monkeypox situation in Rio Grande do Sul. The document reinforces the epidemiological surveillance measures to be adopted by health services, both public and private, including laboratories and municipal Epidemiological Surveillance.

Among the actions highlighted by the publication are the immediate communication of suspected cases by health professionals to the respective municipal health departments and the State Health Department (SES); the collection of samples for diagnostic confirmation in the laboratory; tracking and monitoring the contacts of the suspected case; and isolate the patient.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on July 23.

about the disease

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. According to the State Department of Health, this contact can be through a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by the patient.

There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

According to the secretary, the first symptoms associated with the disease are fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. 1 to 3 days after the onset of these symptoms, people develop skin lesions that may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions.

The Butantan Institute reported that these skin lesions evolve in five stages: macula, papules, vesicles, pustules and finally crusts, the final stage, when the wounds fall off. The transmission of the virus occurs mainly when there is contact with these lesions.