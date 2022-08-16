Oncoclinics expands margin, sees less tax ahead and prepares new ‘cancer centers’

Oncoclínicas has just reported revenue and EBITDA in line with market consensus – respectively R$900 million, up 41% year on year, and R$160 million (+40%) in the second quarter.

The big surprise was the gross margin, which was 35.7% while analysts had expected something around 33%.

“We had a hospital gross margin, although we are still a very asset light,” CEO and vice-chairman Bruno Ferrari told Brazil Journal.

Gross margin rose 6 percentage points year-on-year, mainly due to two factors: Oncoclínicas gained scale, which allowed it to be more efficient in the purchase of medicines (negotiating price); it’s the ramp up of the four cancer centers that the company has opened in recent months.

Those cancer centers – high-complexity hospitals that perform operations such as surgeries and bone marrow transplants – have higher gross margins than the outpatient clinics of Oncoclínicas, which only infuse chemotherapy drugs.

Oncoclínicas has 123 infusion clinics and six cancer centers.

Bruno said that the company should open “in the coming weeks” a new cancer center in São Paulo, the company’s largest so far with an area of ​​35 thousand square meters. By the end of next year, the expectation is to reach 10 of these hospitals in operation.

You cancer centers will allow Oncoclínicas to capture a greater share of the patient journey.

“Until recently, when a patient needed to undergo a complex treatment, an invasive procedure, we ended up having to refer him to third-party hospitals, leaving a prescription on the table,” said Bruno. “Our thesis is to capture that complete journey.”

In the second quarter, Oncoclínicas posted an EBITDA margin of 17.7%, the same as a year ago.

CFO Cristiano Camargo said that this result is positive because the company is “under a lot of pressure” from expenses from the acquisitions it made recently and even so managed to maintain the same level of margin.

“The synergy gain of expenses takes longer to capture because after we bought the clinics we spent about 12 months running with a duplicated structure of expenses so as not to generate a disruption in service,” he said. “It is only after about 12 months that we make the complete transition to our structure of back office and administrative.”

According to him, this means that the EBITDA margin tends to rise in the coming quarters.

“We have the same margin as last year and we still have a lot of weeds to cut… You can reap many synergy gains in expenses,” said Cristiano.

Adjusted net income (excluding non-recurring items) was R$14 million. O Bottom line was affected by an increase in financial expenses (with the rise in the Selic rate) and a tax inefficiency that, according to the CFO, should be remedied soon.

Given its legacy of acquisitions, Oncoclínicas operates with a sub-optimal tax structure that generates a relevant impact on net income. The company currently pays an effective tax rate above 80% on top of pre-tax earnings, while it should be paying a maximum of 34%.

Oncoclínicas expects to resolve this issue by the end of the year, with the impacts of the change appearing partially in the fourth quarter and fully in the first quarter of next year, when “we will pay a maximum of 34%, and we think even less.”

The result comes at a time when the share of Oncoclínicas has fallen by almost 70% in relation to the IPO price, exactly one year ago, with the company suffering more than others. players of health.

Since then, Oncoclínicas has carried out twelve M&As, adding R$340 million to its EBITDA – three times more than it had promised in the IPO.

The company is worth just over R$3 billion on the stock exchange.

Pedro Arbex