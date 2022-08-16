Only three versions of the Chevrolet Onix cost up to R$85,000; know which

Onix hatch (Photo: Publicity/Chevrolet)

The new generation of Chevrolet Onix was launched in 2019. As a result, the automaker’s compact hatch gained a more modern look and new equipment. Today, the model is one of the best sellers in Brazil. Did you know that only two versions of this car cost less than R$85,000? already the Onyx Plus has only one version in the same price range.

See which versions of Chevrolet Onix and Onix Plus cost up to BRL 85,000

This is a car that was originally released by Chevrolet in the year of 2012. The compact hatch market is one of the most disputed in the country. Today, Onix competes with Fiat Argo, Hyundai HB20 and other models. Now, thinking about sales, the car made in Gravataí-RS is the second with the most license plates this year (within its category).

According to Fenabrave data, the Chevrolet Onix had 42,687 units sold since the beginning of this year. The compact is among those that are the cheapest on the national market. Today, two versions of the hatch can be purchased with less than BRL 85 thousand.

The cheapest option is Onix 1.0 manual aspiratedwhich costs from BRL 78,700. This car comes with fabric seats, split and folding rear seat, six airbags, stability and traction control, ABS brakes with EBD, ISOFIX system, air conditioning, progressive electric steering, on-board computer, AM/FM radio and more. .

Next is the configuration LT 1.0 manual vacuum. At this level, the car costs BRL 79,030. This car already has an eight-inch MyLink multimedia center, driver’s seat with height adjustment, Bluetooth, electric mirrors (painted in the vehicle’s color) and among others.

Both versions are equipped with a motor 1.0 aspirated 12V Flex. This thruster can produce a maximum power of 82 hp and a maximum torque of 10.6 kgfm. THE streaming is six speed manual. This car stands out for having good fuel consumption.

Other versions of Onix hatch

In addition to the models mentioned above, the Chevrolet Onix hatch It is also sold in other versions. These models have a motor 1.0 Turbo12V Flex. The maximum power is 116 hp and the torque is 16.8 kgfm. The gearbox used (six-speed manual or six-speed automatic) may vary depending on the version. See prices below:

Onix 1.0 Turbo LT manual = BRL 87,270

Onix 1.0 Turbo Automatic = BRL 90,860

Chevrolet Onix 1.0 Turbo LTZ automatic = R$ 90,880

Onix RS 1.0 Turbo Automatic = BRL 99,990

Automatic Onix 1.0 Turbo Premier = BRL 103,220

Chevrolet Onix Plus

O Chevrolet Onix hatch is not the only one that has versions that cost below R$ 85 thousand. That’s because the Onyx Plus cheaper is also in this same price range. In this case, it is a version LT 1.0 manual vacuumwhich costs from BRL 83,480. Like the hatch model, the entry-level version of this sedan also brings useful equipment.

This model has six airbags, air conditioning, driver’s seat with height adjustment, on-board computer, electronic stability and traction control, progressive electric steering, eight-inch multimedia center, ABS brakes with EBD, electric locks and windows (activated in the key) and among others.

The car uses the same engine as the hatch entry versions. However, the other versions use a propellant 1.0 Turbo 12V Flexwhich can yield a maximum power of 116 hp and a maximum torque of 16.8 kgfm. In this case, the transmission can vary between a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

See the prices of these cars:

Onix Plus 1.0 Turbo LT manual = BRL 93,100

Onix Plus 1.0 Turbo Automatic = BRL 96,640

Chevrolet Onix Plus 1.0 Turbo LTZ Automatic = BRL 96,810

Automatic Onix Plus 1.0 Turbo Premier = BRL 109,020

With information from Car Guide

