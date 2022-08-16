Pan chocolates marked an era: cigarette, pencil, coin

The Public Ministry of São Paulo asked the Justice to declare the bankruptcy of Pan (National Food Products), which is considered one of the most famous chocolate manufacturers in Brazil. The company was created in 1935, in São Caetano do Sul.

For more than 80 years, it has created products that have entered popular taste. However, with the covid-19 pandemic, he was unable to pay debts that reached R$ 209 million.

Evolution of the Pan brand logo Image: Disclosure

A large part of the debt, around R$ 186.5 million, is tax and owed to the government of the State of São Paulo. In the view of the São Paulo prosecutor’s office, Pan is not in a position to keep its activities up to date. Therefore, he sent the bankruptcy petition for the Justice to analyze and decide on the matter.

As this legal battle drags on for a few more chapters, the UOL recalls the chocolates manufactured by the company that fell into popular taste.

chocolate cigarettes

chocolate cigarettes Image: Disclosure

Launched in 1941, the milk chocolate cigarettes were a hit with the population. At the time, the habit of smoking was considered “chic” by society. Therefore, the idea was that the chocolate cigarette would simulate the way of consuming tobacco.

The packaging was made in the shape of a pack of cigarettes. In 1959, it got the faces of two boys: one black and one white, who held the chocolate as if they were smoking.

In the 1990s, when the Ministry of Health started fighting smoking, Pan changed the name of the product to chocolate rolls. The product is no longer sold by the company today.

chocolate coins

chocolate coins Image: Disclosure

What child has not entered a candy store and found a box full of chocolates in the shape of a coin and wrapped in golden paper, similar to gold? Well, chocolate coins are also an invention of Pan, which became popular among children and teenagers. Created in the 1940s, the product is one of the company’s best sellers to date, according to Pan’s official website.

chocolate

chocolate Image: Disclosure

Created in the early 2000s, chocolápis was another product aimed at children. At a time of popularization of colored pencils, the product came in a packaging that simulated a box of pencils and contained chocolates of different colors. The product is still sold by the company today.

Paulistinha Bullets

Paulistinha Bullets Image: Disclosure

One of the first products launched by the company, still in the 30’s, Paulistinha Bullets were not made of chocolate. But they were very successful. The product was inspired by the Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932, which took place in São Paulo against the federal government of Getúlio Vargas.

The sour candies were made in three colors, red, yellow and green, and were on sale for about 70 years.

diet chocolate

Pan was also responsible for placing the first diet milk chocolate on the market, at a time when nutritional issues and the high consumption of sugar among people were beginning to be discussed. The product was well accepted in the market and won versions with hazelnut and cashew nuts fillings.

trio of boxes

Image: Reproduction

Pan became known for products aimed at children, but it also has a chocolate not suitable for children under 18 years of age. It is the chocognac, chocolate filled with brandy that is the company’s flagship in sales.

Another product that, until now, makes many people “mouth water” is chocolate granules. The product was also invented in the company’s early years and is still on sale today.

Finally, there is the traditional chocolate-covered raisins, which are still sold today.