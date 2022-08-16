Pantanal: in crisis with Tadeu, Zefa is interested in another man and wins a new suitor: “Oh there at home”

In the next chapters of wetland, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will have complicated conflicts with Thaddeus (José Loreto) and will win a new suitor in the soap opera. It all starts after the girl finally has sex with the son of Phylum (Dira Paes), causing the relationship to go into crisis.

Very attached to her religiosity, the young woman will be desperate because she thinks she is living in sin. Meanwhile, at the same time, Thaddeus he will become irreducible and will say that he will never marry in his life. from that, Zefa will win a new suitor: Renato (Gabriel Santana).

One day, the son of tenorio (Murilo Benício) will arrive at the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), accompanied by Solano (Rafael Sieg), a gunslinger hired by the crook. The two will be welcomed by the girl. “This is Zefa. Who I talk so much about”says the boy. “I thought it was an exaggeration of you, when you said she was a flower of beauty”Solano will answer.

“Zefa used to work at my house. To this day I still don’t forgive my father for leaving there”will complete the child of tenorio. The girl will be embarrassed, but she likes the compliments. She will ask the two to wait while she calls José Leôncio. “Oh, at home”will say Renato. According to the text of novel, Zefa will bite her lips and be excited, despite the boy’s abusive tone.