Pantanal: Maria Bruaca exposes a dark secret to Juma and is reprimanded by the jaguar woman: “It will serve as bait”

In the next chapters of the novel, the ex-wife of Tenório (Murilo Benício) will tell a secret to the heiress of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes)

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will make a confession to Juma (Alanis Guillen) in the next chapters of wetland. According to information released by columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory, Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia) will reveal a dark secret to the protected old man from the river (Osmar Prado).

In conversation with the heiress of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes), Alcides’ lover (Juliano Cazarré) will say that she tried to kill tenorio (Murilo Benício), but he missed the shot. “It was God who deflected that bullet, devil made me shoot that shot… And God made me miss“, will tell the former kettle.

The jaguar woman will then scold and say that the housewife took pity on the crook. “God, not a thing… You were wrong because you felt sorry for killing that unfortunate man. You put his life on the line and now you’re going to be the bait for Arcides to finish him off here. If it’s me, I didn’t miss the shot“, will guarantee the wife of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa).

It is worth noting that, previously, Trinity (Gabriel Sater) exposed that the land grabber has his body closed by the clump and, therefore, firearms do not work against the father of Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Cauê Campos). The devil’s disciple even guided Alcides on how to take Tenório’s life.