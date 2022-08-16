Pantanal: Old man from Rio is taken by surprise and comes face to face with José Leôncio: “I didn’t leave here”

The meeting will be intermediated by Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), who will look for the mystical being to apologize after taking a hidden photo.

since the beginning of ‘Pantanal’the arc between old man from the river (Osmar Prado) and José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) is one of the most awaited by the public. The mystical being is the grandfather of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), with whom he has more frequent contact. However, she never appeared to her son in the form of an elder, even after her grandson got ready and showed the photo with a “flare”.

The protector of nature only appears to those who really believe in its existence, as in the case of Jove and Juma (Alanis Guillen). In the next chapters, while talking to the grandson, the old man from the river will be taken by surprise by the appearance of Zé Leoncio on the river bank. the character of Marcos Palmeirahowever, will not be able to see it.

It all starts with Jove repenting and apologizing to Old for having betrayed your trust: “But if you could forgive me, it would be a good start.”will say. “That’s right, Joventino… You’re forgiven”, will answer the man who transforms himself into an anaconda. In parallel, Zé Leoncio will go by boat with Tiberius (Guito) and goes to see his son on the shore.

Jovehappy with the presence of the father, will introduce the two: “I came for a walk, to clear my head, and look who I found… The Velho do Rio”will reveal the boy, pointing to the side. “What are you talking about?”will question the farmer. “They… They didn’t see you. But how?”asks the boy. “I didn’t leave here”will close the Old.