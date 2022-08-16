‘Pantanal’: understand how Cláudio Marzo was included in the soap opera scene | wetland

You lost? Review above!
Cláudio Marzo’s scene in Pantanal needed a special edition by Globo Visual Effects. The work there was coordinated by Rafael Ambrosio, Visual Effects supervisor, and by Diego Thomazini, designer of the sector that is part of CDESIGN. The idea of including the actor’s face came from the effects team in conversation with director Gustavo Fernandez, who conducted the filming of the scene.
“The hardest work started three weeks ago, and it was completely confidential,” Rafael Ambrosio tells Gshow, noting that Marzo’s family authorized the editing and use of his images.
Cláudio’s image research work was conducted by Rafa Machado, from the same team. The initial plan was to use some take by Marzo in the first version of Pantanal – which became unfeasible due to copyright issues. Then came the idea of using excerpts from Marzo in “Desejo Proibido”, his last soap opera shown in 2008 by Globo.
“We took several images and we knew he wouldn’t speak on stage. We had to find reactions that fit the scene”, explains Ambrosio. “We had capture tests and, when it was actually recorded, we already knew the angle and how it should be done”
Cláudio Marzo was the leader of the entourage in this Saturday’s scene of ‘Pantanal’ – Photo: Globo
“From a technical point of view, several tools were used, including some studies of artificial intelligence to use on the actor’s face. It was very compositional, tools that are used in Hollywood as well”, he details.
With the scene recorded by Fernandez, Ambrosio and his team had the job of cutting out the image of the actor used to include Marzo’s face (and reactions) in the indicated place.
For this, in addition to the composition of superimposed images, it was necessary to deal with the quality of the final image: “Desejo Proibido”, as it was recorded in 2008, used SD technology, in which it has – at least – 10 times less quality than the Pantanal, all recorded in 4K.
“We had a laborious image restoration process, but from the point of view of the tribute, which surrounded the effect, we saw that it had a mega relevance. It was something important to execute, it gave us gas to dedicate ourselves”, celebrates the supervisor.
