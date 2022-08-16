Patient panics to see postponed surgery; Santa Casa blames contract

APTN, 35, despaired, having a surgery postponed at Santa Casa, earlier this month, in Campo Grande. The hospital blamed a deadlock on the agreement and promised to reschedule the procedure as soon as possible.

As revealed by the patient’s daughter, who did not want to be identified, her mother went through regulation and was close to cholelithiasis surgery, when the pandemic came.

Also according to the report, the hospital ”returned” the patient to the regulation queue.

”She didn’t make it back until the middle of this year. Now, out of a tantrum, Santa Casa canceled everything, even those who were already about to operate,” lamented the whistleblower.

”It’s very dirty of these managers”, said the daughter, remembering that all the mother’s exams were delivered to the doctor and that the surgery would be on August 8th.

The fear of mother and daughter is that the surgery will be canceled and the patient will return to the regulation queue. The claimant cited that there is a waiting list of 4,000 people for general surgery.

”By returning, the network starts the process all over again,” he lamented again.

Regarding the hospital’s decision, the complainant says that, in previous administrations, the health unit only suspended the procedures and resumed them when the agreement was re-established.

On the case, Santa Casa promised to take action.

”They will try to fit those who have been rescheduled”, said the health unit, through the press office. However, he points out that there is no set date for the procedure.

”We are doing everything possible so that those who had their appointments canceled and surgeries, are seen as soon as possible”, adds the reply.

sesau

Sesau said that the name of the patient in question is not in the organ system, since it was sent to Santa Casa. Therefore, information should only be obtained from the hospital.

impasse

On August 8, Santa Casa’s nursing staff even folded their arms, due to the delay in salaries in July.

The hospital admitted the problem and blamed the impasse in the renewal of the agreement with the Municipal Health Department.

The Municipal Prefecture highlighted that it had no debt with the hospital, and even increased the value of the transfer by 1 million reais.

The contract received an amendment and is valid until August 30.