Patrícia Poeta ‘cuts’ talks about reporter and generates atmosphere live during ‘Encontro’; presenter is criticized for her attitude on the web

Since its debut in “Date”, Patricia Poet has been receiving a lot of criticism because of the way it conducts the morning on TV Globo. One of the main complaints of netizens are the ‘cuts’ that the presenter gives to the guests and even to her fellow attraction, Manoel Soares.

In this morning’s program (15), another climate reverberated on the web. This because, while reporter Valéria Almeida spoke, Patrícia Poeta interrupted her and turned away. The attitude generated a certain revolt in those who followed the moment and several negative messages about the presenter returned to reverberate.

At the specific moment, it showed the meson of the “Child Hope”, until the VT of a breastfeeding video failed. The camera cut to the presenters and Patrícia Poeta said: “Well, Valeria, is there anything else?…”. The reporter then even tried to resume the subject: “We’re here with a mother, right?” said, but quickly the new commander of the ‘Date’ interrupted her, taking matters into his own hands.

“It’s Nanda Costa! Valéria, thanks for your information, let’s get here close to Nanda, super mom…”. Realizing that she was cut, Valéria was not intimidated and soon questioned actress Nanda Costa: “Are you still breastfeeding?” On social media, the matter took hold and many criticisms about Patricia’s stance were propagated: “Patrícia Poeta spent the entire program cutting people off. In the middle of the conversation, she would turn her back and go talk to other people. I think that if Globo’s management doesn’t take her off the air, people will start to get angry with her”, said one netizen.