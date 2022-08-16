Paulo Vieira shines on Sunday, but Battle of Lip Sync exposes serious flaw – 08/15/2022

Almost everything worked well in the Lip Sync Battle debut on Sunday. The new painting presented by Luciano Huck also counts with the luxurious fixed participation of Rafael Portugal and had the best guests he could have for this beginning: Leticia Colin and Paulo Vieira, in addition to Alice Wegmann as ‘jury’.

The format is one of the most enjoyable silliness, in which the two artists lip-synched popular songs while performing performances that hark back to glorious moments in popular culture. Colin’s Britney and Vieira’s Frozen will be marked for posterity.

In addition, Huck knew how to take advantage of the breaks between presentations to sprinkle the attraction of good levers of popular television. The chat with celebrities that referred to the times of the sofa at Hebe Camargo and also the moments of Confidencial Archive a la Fausto Silva helped in the context of farofa.

But it is undeniable that an important element was missing for the equation to be perfect: part of the appeal is lost because everything is previously recorded. Who defined the winner of the dispute was the auditorium, without the active participation of the audience.

The possibilities for interactivity have evolved so much over the last few years, while television entertainment has given up on live programming. It is a pity.

If the chaotic atmosphere of the recorded version managed to remind us of the golden age of talk shows, just imagine the party when they decide to make that mess in real time. I still have hope!

