Paulo Vieira transforms into Elsa, from ‘Frozen’, and wins the first duel of the ‘Battle of Lip Sync’ | TV and Series

Paulo Vieira turned into Elsa, a character in the movie “Frozen”, and won at the premiere of “Batalha do Lip Sync”, led by Luciano Huck, this Sunday (14).

In the frame, two personalities challenge each other in two overproduction dubbing duels.

The first match featured Paulo Vieira and Leticia Colin. Leticia became Britney Spears. And Paulo, in Elsa, singing the soundtrack of the movie “Frozen”.

“I know I played low, Letícia Colin! Everyone uses the weapons they have”, joked Paulo after the victory.

“Thank you Domingão team that made the presentation even more magical. Sorry Disney I destroyed at least 5 copyrights with this differentiated Elsa. Luciano Huck, count on me whenever you need it! It’s an honor to be by your side in this premiere! Sheilas, call me pro Tchan New Generation”, concluded the comedian, who, before turning into Elsa, also invited Scheila Carvalho and Sheila Mello to dance with him to the É o Tchan hit in the first phase of the duel, called “heat up”.

Before the duel, Paulo had already stated in an interview with Globo that he is a fan of the painting.

“I already knew the format and I’m a fan of the painting. I had never imagined myself participating (laughs), but Luciano called and I accepted. They are songs that I like, two presentations that embrace a very good part of Brazil: the cringe crowd and the more I think Sunday has this face, a program that is for the whole family, and it was also thinking about that that I chose these two presentations”, said the comedian.

Asked what were the biggest challenges for the presentation, he joked: “The dubbing part, dancing, getting on stage, having the energy to jump, everything is difficult (laughs). The choreography is a lot of work, but they are a plus . The real focus is the dubbing. But the show is the choreography.”