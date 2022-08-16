Petrobras cuts gasoline prices; Preview shows economic growth; Assistance of R$ 1 thousand is paid to 245 thousand taxi drivers; Election advertising starts today

The partisan advertisements of candidates for the 2022 elections start this Tuesday, 23, throughout Brazil. Rallies, distribution of graphic materials, walks and campaign dissemination are authorized until October 1, with the exception of radio and TV advertisements.

Today is also the day for depositing the first two installments of the R$ 1,000 taxi driver allowance for 245,000 professionals. The group still has another reason to celebrate, as Petrobras reduced the price of gasoline sold at its refineries by 4.85%.

In the economic field, the highlight is the data that shows that IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity) increased 0.69% in June. See more information in highlights of the day.

Election advertising starts today

Candidates for the 2022 elections can carry out their party advertisements starting this Tuesday. Actions such as rallies, distribution of graphic materials, walks and advertising in the media (except radio and TV) are authorized until October 1st.

Election advertising on radio and TV ends on September 30th. The detailed rules can be consulted on the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) website.

The first round of the election is scheduled for October 2. This year, Brazilians choose their state and federal deputies, senators, governors and the President of the Republic.

Further reduction in the price of gasoline

Petrobras announced a new adjustment in the price of gasoline sold at its refineries, from R$3.71 to R$3.53 per liter. The measure is valid from this Tuesday and corresponds to a drop of 4.85% (R$ 0.18 per liter).

The last cut was made on July 29, when the company lowered the value of the fuel to R$ 3.71. Even with the consecutive drops, gasoline accumulates a high of 14.24% in 2022.

The National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for July showed that the oil derivative was, on average, 15.48% cheaper for consumers last month. However, it continues to accumulate a high of 5.64% in the last twelve months.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the international rate. exchange rate”, Petrobras said in a note.

Growth of the Brazilian economy

The Central Bank released figures showing that the Brazilian economy grew in the second quarter of 2022. The IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity), considering a preview of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), ended the period up 0.57% .

The advance is driven by the result of June, when the index rose 0.69%. As a result, GDP reached 143.09 points in the seasonally adjusted series.

The preview also reveals that the country’s economic activity grew 2.18% in the last 12 months, reinforcing the idea of ​​economic recovery. In the same period of 2021, the indicator grew by 2.96%.

Last year, the Brazilian economy grew 4.6%, also according to data collected from a database similar to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Taxi assistance for 245,000 professionals

Caixa Econômica Federal starts today the payment of the taxi driver allowance for around 245 thousand professionals. The benefit is one of those provided for in the constitutional amendment that expanded Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher and created monthly transfers to truck drivers.

This month, beneficiaries will have access to two installments of R$ 1,000 each, one referring to August and the other referring to the retroactive period of July. Professionals registered by city halls until July 31 will be considered.

According to the Minister of Labor and Welfare, José Carlos Oliveira, the amount will be kept at R$ 1,000 if the number of people approved does not exceed 333,000. “It has passed that number, we will not have the resources to pay the amount of R$ 1,000 to everyone. Truck drivers will receive these six installments,” he said.

Residents of places where city halls sent the information between August 5th and 15th receive the first installments on the 30th. Taxi drivers who have the data sent between August 20th and September 11th will have access to the money between September and December, no right to retroactive.