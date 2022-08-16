Petz (PETZ3) and Dasa (DASA3) approve share buyback programs

The Boards of Directors of Petz (PETZ3) and Dasa (DASA3) approved share buyback programs, with the objective of maximizing the generation of shareholder value through efficient management of the capital structure. The acquired shares will be held in treasury and, subsequently, canceled and/or sold.

Petz intends to acquire up to 11.6 million common shares issued by the company, representing 2.52% of the total shares issued by the company and 3.47% of the shares outstanding on the market on this date.

The period for carrying out the acquisitions will start on August 15, 2022 and will end until February 15, 2024, considering that the program lasts for up to 18 months, and it is up to Petz’s Executive Board to define the dates and the number of shares in that the repurchase will actually be executed.

The company will use up to BRL 118 million for the repurchase purposes, considering the balance available in the profit reserve, according to financial information for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Dasa, in turn, will acquire up to 14.060 million common shares issued by the company, representing 2.51% of the total shares issued by the company and 19.57% of the shares outstanding on the market on this date.

The deadline for carrying out the acquisitions will start on August 12, 2022 and will end until February 12, 2024, given that the program lasts up to 18 months.

The company will use up to R$ 930.6 thousand for the repurchase purposes, considering the balance available in the Capital Reserve.

