PF makes operation against hackers suspected of attack that took ConectSUS off the air | Federal District

The Federal Police began to fulfill, this Tuesday (16), eight search and seizure warrants against a criminal group suspected of invading systems of the Ministry of Health and other agencies of the federal government.

According to the corporation, they were responsible for the attack that, in December last year, compromised the Conect SUS website, responsible for the National Vaccination Certificate (see details below).

The warrants are being carried out in the states of Paraíba, Minas Gerais, Paraná and Santa Catarina. According to the PF, those involved are part of a “transnational criminal organization dedicated to the practice of crimes of this nature, targeting public and private entities in Brazil, the United States, Portugal and Colombia”.

According to investigations, a cloud environment of the Ministry of Health was attacked and files, data and instances of the folder were deleted. The action ended, then, compromising ConectSUS.

The Federal Police claims that the group also improperly accessed the virtual environment of the following bodies:

Comptroller General of the Union (CGU);

Ministry of Economy;

Federal Institute of Paraná (IFPR);

National Water and Sanitation Agency (ANA);

National School of Public Administration (Enap);

National Land Transport Agency (ANTT);

Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden Research Institute;

National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL);

Complementary Pension Fund for the Federal Public Servant;

Federal Highway Police (PRF).

The PF investigates crimes of criminal organization, invasion of a computer device, interruption or disturbance of telegraphic, radiotelegraphic or telephone services, preventing or hindering their restoration, corruption of minors, and money laundering.

ConectSUS application is hacked and fails to present data on vaccination

In December of last year, ConectSUS users reported that vaccination vouchers were not appearing in the application. Others said they couldn’t even get on the platform.

ConectSUS is the application responsible for issuing the National Certificate of Vaccination Covid-19. The system outage caused inconvenience in several cities where proof of vaccination was required to access public places.

The problem also affected the Covid-19 case notification system and the page that compiles vaccination data for other diseases in the country (SI-PNI), according to the Ministry of Health.

At the time, the Ministry of Health reported that the Federal Police and the Institutional Security Office were called to investigate the case. Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga guaranteed that the data would not be lost and called the incident a “criminal attitude”.