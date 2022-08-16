PG City Hall reinforces the importance of vaccination against polio | BNT

With the goal of vaccinating 95% of the more than 21,000 children between 1 year and under 5 years of age, the Ponta Grossa City Hall, through the Health Foundation, is reinforcing the importance of parents and/or guardians looking for health units to ensure immunization against Polio. The Polio and Multivaccination Vaccination Campaign continues until September 9.

The campaign aims to vaccinate children between 1 and 4 years, 11 months and 29 days who have not been immunized against the disease. The Campaign against Poliomyelitis takes place in the 21 vaccination rooms in the city’s health units. The service is made from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 to 12:00 and from 13:00 to 16:00.

The campaign takes place simultaneously with the vaccination against Covid-19, being possible to be immunized with both vaccines. It is necessary to bring the personal documents of the child and those responsible and the vaccination card.

Check out the health units that will participate in the action:

Adam Polan (Palmeirinha)

Alfredo Levandovski (Blue Jackdaw)

Antero de Mello (Rio Verde)

Antonio Russo (San Jose)

Carlos Ribeiro de Macedo (Coffee Park)

Cleon de Macedo (Vila Rubini)

Cyro de Lima Garcia (Workshops)

Egon Roskamp (Santa Paula)

Jayme Gusmann (Vila Estrela)

Joao de Oliveira Bello (Guaragi)

José Bueno (Jacaranda)

José Carlos Araújo (Cará-Cará)

Julio Azevedo (Vila Vilela)

Lauro Muller (Santa Maria)

Lubomir Antonio Urban (31 March)

Luis Conrado Mansani (Uvaranas)

Nilton Luiz de Castro (Taroba)

Ottoniel Pimentel (Vila Cipa)

Roberto de Jesus Portela (Ronda)

Romulo Pazzinato (New Russia)

Zilda Arns (Pq N. Sra. das Graças)

