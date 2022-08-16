Phil Spencer surrendered to Cult of the Lamb

Phil Spencer, leader of Microsoft Gaming, is known to love video games and spend a lot of time playing them. In addition to being a self-confessed Destiny 2 addict, Spencer loves playing all kinds of experiences, from big blockbusters to indies.

That’s exactly what you’re doing right now, enjoying Cult of the Lamb. Depending on the band Slayer for the cult name and following, Spencer stopped playing for a few seconds and wrote a high praise for the folks at Massive Monster. Cult of the Lamb is ready to be one of the great indies of 2022 and Spencer joins the chorus of voices that are praising him.

“I’m having a blast with Cult of the Lamb, congratulations on the release and the Massive Monster reactions,” the Microsoft Gaming leader wrote on Twitter.

“I continue to name my followers Slayer songs, it seems fitting,” added Phil.

Spencer also said that his cult is called “Reign in Blood” and in this way he left an inspiring message to the creators of one of the great games of this summer.

I’m having a blast with @cultofthelambcongratulations on the launch and the response @MassiveMonsters. I keep naming my Followers @Slayer song names, seems appropriate. #CultoftheLamb — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 15, 2022