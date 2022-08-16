PIS/Pasep: Installment of BRL 1,212 is released this Tuesday (16)

O PIS/Pasep remains available to workers who have not yet withdrawn the salary bonus in the correct period. This Tuesday (16), the right portion of those who worked with the signed wallet in 2020 is released.

PIS/Pasep 2022

The PIS (Social Integration Program) is intended for employees of the private sector and is paid by the Federal Savings Bank.

The Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) is for public servants’ rights and is passed on by the Bank of Brazil.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

Considering that the payments are for the base year 2020, the worker needs to:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received in 2020, average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

Have worked in 2020, with a formal contract, for 30 consecutive days, or not; and

To have the information updated by the employers in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

What is the value of PIS/Pasep?

The benefit is granted with an amount of up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212 in 2022). However, the amount transferred to the worker varies according to the number of months worked in the base year. Look at the proportions:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

How to consult PIS/Pasep?

Workers can check their PIS/Pasep status through the Digital Work Card application or through the call center, at number 158. It is also possible to use the channels of the bank where you receive the benefit:

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).