PM rescues man who was tortured in woods in BH – Gerais

The victim was rescued by the police and taken to the João XXII Hospital. (photo: reproduction)

A 21-year-old man was rescued by police after being beaten with a piece of wood on the head, arms and legs in a woods in the Águas Claras neighborhood, in Barreiro, Belo Horizonte, at dawn on Tuesday (16/8).

According to the Military Police, a complaint led the agents to the scene. Anonymous calls reported that it was possible to hear cries for help from a forest in the neighborhood.

Upon reaching the woods, the police heard the screams and managed to locate a man being attacked by three people. Upon identifying themselves, the suspects ran.

Two of the attackers fled towards an alley and the other entered the woods. He was located with the help of the Pegasus helicopter, which flew over the vegetation with the heat sensor.

The suspect is a 14-year-old teenager who was hiding in a hole. To the police, he claimed he had no involvement with the crime and said he went into hiding because he wanted to buy drugs.

He was sent to Upa Ibirité to treat the injuries resulting from the escape. The other two suspects have not been located.

The victim was taken to Hospital João XXIII. He suffered fractures to his arms and legs.

A relative of the victim told police that he is a drug user and has debts with drug dealers in the region. The suspicion is that the crime is related to these debts.

The Civil Police was called and investigated the case.