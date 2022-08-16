Police investigate taxi driver robbery in União e Indústria

Civil Police are investigating the robbery of taxi driver Marcelo Vasconcelos Ribeiro, 60, found dead in the early hours of Monday (15), inside a taxi that had fallen into a ditch on the banks of Estrada União e Indústria, at the height of Bairro Granjas. Primavera, Southeast Zone of Juiz de Fora. According to the Military Police, the driver was lying on the front seats, with a stone over his head, a piece of wire wrapped around his legs, in addition to some puncture marks on the left side of his abdomen. The Civil Police advisory said that the case is being investigated, through the Specialized Police Station for Repression of Robbery.

The PM was called at around 3:30 am, after a company guard – which was patrolling the region of the access road to the Niterói neighborhood – spotted the taxi in a suspicious situation, near a warehouse, with a person inside. Police located the car inside a hole, leaning against a tree. A Samu team was at the scene and confirmed the death of the victim, who showed signs of abdominal perforations and skull crushing.

The Civil Police expertise carried out the necessary surveys at the crime scene, and the body was sent for necropsy at the Legal Medical Institute (IML). According to the PM, the owner of the taxi was at the scene and gave information about the driver who worked with him, a resident of Bairro São Geraldo, Zona Sul. According to the PM, he reported that the taxi driver’s cell phone and his wallet with documents had been stolen, but he could not say if there was any amount of money. The man added that they had tried to damage the taxi’s cameras, likely to make it difficult to identify those involved.

Due to the deserted location, the PM was unable to obtain further information about the crime. According to delegate Rogério Woyame, the investigation is still ongoing.

Category mourns death of colleague

The robbery followed by the murder of taxi driver Marcelo Vasconcelos Ribeiro shocked the category, which experiences robberies in its routine. “We are very sorry for the death of this colleague. Our service is already dangerous, even during the day. I was already robbed around half past noon”, said the president of the Taxi Drivers Association, Luiz Gonzaga. Without wanting to get rid of some more peripheral neighborhoods, he highlighted the danger of some routes, especially at night. “It is a precarious road, without movement and without conditions to develop speed in the car”, he evaluated, about União e Indústria. He pondered not knowing what the race’s destination was. “We don’t know if he was forced to follow when he arrived in that neighborhood. As a taxi driver for 35 years, I’ve been robbed twice. It’s not easy, no one wears a star on their forehead. But we have to live, seeing the risks and dangers that happen on a daily basis to prevent ourselves.”

Gonzaga believes that the criminals may not be from that region. “They did a cowardice. The problem is that, with these laws, some of these people are arrested and then released to commit the same crimes. This needs to be reviewed. It was a sadness, our class is very sorry.”