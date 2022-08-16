Pre-Caju 2022 has announced attractions; see the full schedule

The Pré-Caju, one of the main carnival previews in the country, already has all the attractions confirmed for the revelry. The organization confirmed this Monday, 15th, names such as Ivete Sangalo, Bell Marques, Léo Santana, Claudia Leitte, among others. The event will take place between November 4th and 6th, at Orla de Atalaia, a great postcard in Aracaju.

In an interview with Infonet Portal, businessman Fabiano Oliveira had already said that one of the novelties of the return of the party would be the venue for the event. The route, which used to be on the avenues of the Treze de Julho neighborhood, will now start at Passarela do Caranguejo and end at Farol da Coroa do Meio.

According to Fabiano Oliveira, the change of location took place as a result of urban mobility and also as a strategy to promote the economy of the Orla bars and restaurants.

The event will take place from 2 pm to 11 pm and will be organized as follows: on Friday, the 4th, there will be no parade of blocks and popcorn in the streets, only attractions in Camarote Aju which, this year, will be at Espaço Sobre as Ondas, on Orla . On Saturday and Sunday, the 5th and 6th, the two directions of the main avenue of Orla de Atalaia will be divided between the parade of the four blocks and the popcorn. The central sidewalk of the avenue will be reserved for street vendors who register with the Municipal Urban Services Company (Emsurb).

Sales of abadás and cabins will be carried out in an exclusive store at Shopping Riomar. But still no date set for the start of commercialization.

Check out the full schedule below:

blocks

November 5th (Saturday)

14:00 – Cajuranas – It’s Tchan

15:00 – Vumbora – Bell Marques

4pm- Village – Ivete Sangalo

17h- Come with the Giant- Léo Santana

18h- Bloco da Sergipe (Pipoca) – Seeway and Maysa Reis

November 6th (Sunday)

2pm – Ôbajuno – Saulo

3pm – Vumbora – Bell Marques

4pm – Largadinho – Cláudia Leite

17h- Electric Crab – Armandinho, Dodô and Osmar

18:00 – Popcorn Trio – Cid Natureza and Ygor Felipe

cabin help

November 4th (Friday)

– Durval Lelys,

– Timbalada,

– Samira,

– Luanzinho and

+DJS

November 5th (Saturday)

– Harmony of Samba

– Alexandre Peixe

– Avine Vinny

– Danielzinho Jr

– +DJS

November 6th (Sunday)

– Dennis DJ

– Rafa and Pipo

– Eva band

– 5ROUND

– +DJS

by João Paulo Schneider