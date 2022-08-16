Pre-Caju takes place again in the Sergipe capital; check out the attractions | Music in Sergipe

The Pre-Caju will be held again in Aracaju and will bring among the attractions Ivete Sangalo, Léo Santana, Cláudia Leite, Saulo and É o Tchan. The party, which takes place between November 4th and 6th, at Orla de Atalaia, had the schedule announced this Monday (15th), at the city hall of the capital.
The carnival preview, which took place for 23 years, between January and February, in Bairro Treze de Julho, stopped being held in 2014.
The blocks will take place from 2 pm to 11 pm, on a route along Avenida Santos Dumont, starting at Passarela do Caranguejo, going to Orla Zé Peixe, in Coroa do Meio. Other shows will also be held in a box set up in the area of a parking lot at Orla da Atalaia.
November 4th (Friday)
- Durval Lelys
- Timbalada
- Samyra
- little moon
- DJs
- Harmony of Samba
- Alexandre Peixe
- Avine Vinny
- Danielzinho Jr
- DJs
- Block Cajuranas, with É o Tchan
- Vumbora Block, with Bell Marques
- Block Village, with Ivete Sangalo
- Bloco Vem com o Gigante, with Léo Santana
- Bloco da Sergipe (popcorn), with Seeway and Maisa Reis
- Dennis DJ
- Rafa and Pipo
- Eva band
- 5 Round
- DJs
- Block Ôbaiuno, with Saulo
- Vumbora Block, with Bell Marques
- Largadinho block, with Cláudia Leite
- Electric Crab Block, with Armandinho, Dodô and Osmar
- Popcorn Trio, with Cid Natureza and Ygor Felipe