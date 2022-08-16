Presented at Botafogo, Gabriel Pires admits ‘I like it more than special’ and reveals he is physically well: ‘I feel ready now’

reinforcement of Botafogo, Gabriel Pires was officially presented this Tuesday morning, at Nilton Santos Stadium. The midfielder received the honors of the house and the official shirt from the hands of the football manager Pedro Moreira.

– I am here representing John Textor and André Mazzuco. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Gabriel and the whole family, for their confidence in the Botafogo project, in being part of Glorioso. We were happy to bring him in this window, it was a long time dream of the club. Welcome to Botafogo, Gabriel – declared Pedro Moreira.

On loan from Benfica until mid-2023, with the possibility of extension until the end of the year, the midfielder celebrated the agreement with Botafogo.

– The feeling is great. It has a more than special taste, my heart’s club, I’ve always rooted for it, I kept following it. Now I’m here, happy, excited, motivated as hell with the project, arriving at this time of a new era for Botafogo, that’s very good. I’m very happy – said Gabriel Pires, who plans to play soon.

– I feel ready now. Of course, I haven’t played a game for a while, 90 minutes, but I always took care of myself when I was stopped. It’s not a problem, I feel good physically, I just need game rhythm and timing – he explained.

Read other statements:

Where can you play?

– I play in midfield, in the positions that the coach prefers. I played more times like 8, as a second midfielder, I had more sequence. But I have no preference, I prefer to play. Where can I help more who will know is the coach.

affection of the crowd

– The first thing that surprised me was when Botafogo came after me, it was very important. When news started to come out, the fans came. It was a greater force to feel the affection of the fans, it is very important and good. As I’m also a fan, I was always aware of that, who was going to arrive and leave. Being able to one day be that name to get here and be able to help was even more special.

closeness to family

– I’ve been away for a long time, close family is something exciting for me, even more in my heart team. Being able to have my children is exciting for me.

Be a Botafogo fan

– My cousin was my biggest motivator for me to be from Botafogo, he took me to the stadiums, he gave me shirts. And my great-uncle was also fundamental. When I was most coming to the stadiums it was the dodo, Zé Roberto, Lucio Flavio, a team that I liked to see play. There I was excited.

Challenge

– It is motivating for me that people don’t know me and that I have the opportunity to show my work. It’s one more factor to motivate, to show who I am.

Base in Vasco or Resende?

– A lot of people say, news about this has already come out, just to clarify that my base was in Resende. In Vasco it was just a test, I’ve done many others, but the base sector was really in Resende.

