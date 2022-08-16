Pros executive decides to withdraw Pablo Marçal’s candidacy

Current board wants to support ex-president Lula in the 1st round; party is in a judicial war for its control

The Executive of the Pros decided to withdraw Pablo Marçal’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic and support PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The decision had already been taken on August 5, but in practice it has now come into effect. This is because the party is going through a judicial war and the Executive replaced in the post met this Monday (15.Aug).

If there is no other reversal, the Pros will rush to join Lula’s coalition. This 2nd is the last day to register applications.

In this scenario, the PT would have around 10 parties. In addition to Pros, PT, PSB, Solidarity, Psol, PC do B, PV, Rede, Avante and Agir.

In addition, the movement is important because a smaller number of candidates for president makes a decision in the election less unlikely in the 1st round.

The Pros wing that defends Marçal’s candidacy, however, claims that the August 5 convention was irregular. It would not have met the rules of the party itself.

The Pros have been through a series of changes in command over the past few weeks. On June 31, a court decision determined that the command of the acronym returned to Eurípedes Jr., who was removed by another court decision.

On August 4, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) returned command of the caption to retired Civil Police expert Marcus Holanda. He had been elected at a meeting of the acronym in July 2020.

On August 5, however, the TSE decided that Eurípedes would return to the position of president of the Pros.