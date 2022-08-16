PT identifies fake news about church closures and studies Lula’s response

Allies have released material refuting information that temples will be closed if the acronym wins the presidential election; ‘Lula respects everyone’s beliefs and has sanctioned the law of religious freedom’, said Gleisi

Former President Lula leads polls for voting intentions for the presidential election



Coordinating the former president’s campaign Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic identified the disclosure of false news about the PT’s relationship with the churches. In cults and on social networks, evangelical leaders and users have shared messages that claim that, if the Workers’ Party come back to power, religious institutions will be closed. The information is known to be false: there is, in the government plan of the former head of state, no indication of closing the temples. Due to the amount of publications on the subject, the communication team is studying a response from Lula. The idea, according to him Young pan, is to bring the former president closer to evangelicals, who represent about 30% of the Brazilian population. According to the survey Datasheet announced on the 28th of July, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leads in this segment, with 43% of voting intentions, compared to 33% for Lula – by way of comparison, among Catholics the former president has more than twice the preference (52% to 25%).

On social media, Lula’s allies published, last week, an image rebutting fake news. “Lula is a Christian. He never closed and will not close churches ”, says a publication released by the federal deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), national vice president of the PT. “It is worth remembering that Lula sanctioned the law of religious freedom”, wrote the parliamentarian on his Twitter profile, on Friday, 12. “Bolsonarist deputy who uses faith and religion to deceive the people openly admits the fake news that Lula will close churches. It’s not just a lie, it’s a crime. TSE needs to act with these people. Lula respects everyone’s beliefs and sanctioned the religious freedom law,” said the national president of the acronym, Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR). The parliamentarian refers to a statement given by federal deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP), pastor of the Assembly of God Ministry Cathedral of Revival, to the radio CBN. A member of the evangelical bench in the Chamber of Deputies, Feliciano said he has “alert his flock that there is a wolf prowling around us, who wants to swallow our sheep through deceit and subtlety”. The party’s leadership, according to reports made to the report, intends to reinforce the idea that the former president sanctioned the device that gave legal personality to religious organizations in 2003, in his first term at Palácio do Planalto. “From now on, the right to create a church and practice a religion is free”, said the PT member at the time. “The State is prohibited from taking any decision that prohibits the functioning of religious entities”, reinforced the then Minister of Justice, Márcio Thomaz Bastos.