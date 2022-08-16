Puerpera in Betim is the 1st woman with monkeypox in Minas Gerais – Rádio Itatiaia

Minas Gerais confirmed the first case of monkeypox among women. Until this Monday (15), according to the State Health Department (SES-MG), only men had been infected. The patient is 26 years old, and sought care when she was still pregnant.

The woman lives in the Vila das Flores neighborhood, in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, is clinically stable and is monitored by the municipal health department. According to information from the city of Betim, she sought care on August 4th, and the baby was born on Sunday (14th).

The newborn underwent a swab exam, and the result is awaited to indicate possible contamination, also considering that the birth was natural. Mother and son are doing well, and isolated at the Maternal-Infant Center with a stable clinical condition. The woman’s close contacts are also being monitored.

The Municipal Health Department also highlighted that there is no risk of contamination of other patients at the CMI, and that “it is using all the necessary resources to ensure hospital safety”. Until August 15, according to the ministry, 28 suspected cases of monkeypox were reported in the municipality – three cases were confirmed, 13 were negative for the disease and 12 are under investigation.