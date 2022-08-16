‘Put a business there’: understand the procedure in the anus that Anitta did – 08/15/2022

Singer Anitta published a sequence of stories on her Instagram profile in which she appears doing a procedure called biofeedback, which evaluates anal contraction. “I’m doing a really funny thing. Sensational. I’ve become a c* painter. I’m playing video games with the c*,” she said.

In the procedure, also known as anorectal feedback, a probe is inserted into the anus and captures electrical signals from the muscle, recording the contractions on a computer. In addition to serving as an exam, analyzing whether the person does not relax the muscle – which can justify difficulties in evacuating, for example -, biofeedback can also be a treatment.

In cases of endometriosis, including after surgery, as is the case with singer Anitta, biofeedback can reduce pain and allow better control of the muscles. “Eventually, patients with endometriosis may not relax the muscles properly”, explains coloproctologist Isaac José Felippe Corrêa Neto, responsible for biofeedback at Fleury Medicina e Saúde.

The procedure is also used in patients with anal incontinence, the opposite of constipation, in the post-surgical period of operations on the rectum and anus and in those who have rectal pain, among others. By evaluating anal contractions, it can be allied to the diagnosis of conditions in the region.

How it works?

According to the coloproctologist, together with the intervention of medications, the biofeedback presents a 70% rate of improvement in cases of anismus, technically called paradoxical contraction of the puborectalis muscle — when the person does not relax the muscles when defecating. Treatment may also involve pelvic floor physical therapy.

“Doctors work with the use of a probe, in which the patient sees the movement he makes with the muscle and realizes that he does not relax the way he should”, Corrêa Neto details. “So, learn precisely because you have the feedback [termo em inglês para designar retorno de informação. No caso do procedimento, disponível pela visualização no computador].”

“Many people want to see what they are doing, they learn with the visual. We start with muscle recognition and, from the visualization, patients learn how to relax the muscles to evacuate properly”, says cocoloproctologist.

Anitta had fun during the procedure: “I became a Picasso of the c*, making tall drawings. I’m going to try to write my name. I’m doing drawings with anal contraction! My c * is very full of skills”, he said.

The movements are indicated by the professional accompanying the procedure, guiding when to perform the contractions.

“At the end of the probe there is a balloon to train the sensitivity of the rectum, so that the person can more effectively perceive the sensation of going to the bathroom”, explains the specialist.

Does the procedure hurt?

The probe does not hurt, but there may be discomfort in the region. Corrêa Neto explains that it measures between 2 and 3 centimeters, with a thickness smaller than that of a pen. There is a recommendation to carry out five sessions initially. The duration of treatment, however, is individual, determined by the evolution of each person.