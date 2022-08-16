Putin accuses US of trying to ‘prolong’ the conflict in Ukraine and ‘destabilize’ the world – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the United States of seeking to “prolong” the Ukrainian conflict and “destabilize” the world with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan.

“The situation in Ukraine demonstrates that the United States is trying to prolong this conflict. And it is acting in the same way, instigating the potential conflict in Asia, Africa, Latin America,” Putin said in a speech at the International Security Conference in Moscow.

“The American adventure in Taiwan is not simply a trip of irresponsible policy, it is part of a conscious international strategy to destabilize and make chaotic the situation in the region and in the world,” he added.

“It is an insolent demonstration of their lack of respect for the sovereignty of other countries and their international obligations,” said Putin, who criticized a “carefully prepared provocation”.





Relations between the United States and Russia, which has been on the offensive in Ukraine since Feb. 24 and criticizes Washington’s arms supply to Kiev, are at a period of heightened tension.

Object of harsh Western sanctions for this conflict, Russia is trying to strengthen relations with countries in Africa and Asia, in particular with China.

Moscow has already called Pelosi’s early August visit to Taiwan, which sparked China’s revolt, a “provocation”, and said Beijing has the right to take “necessary measures to protect its sovereignty”.